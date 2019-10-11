Stark withdraws due to injury

Germany head coach Joachim Löw will have one less player to call upon during Sunday’s EURO qualification match against Estonia (20:45 CEST).

Ahead of Friday afternoon’s training session, Niklas Stark suffered a wound on his left lower leg which required stitches and has put him out of contention for the match in Tallinn. The 24-year-old won the U21 EUROs in 2017 and is still waiting to make his debut for the senior squad. Stark has since travelled home from the team hotel.