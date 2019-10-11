Stark withdraws due to injury

created by dfb/mmc
Germany head coach Joachim Löw will have one less player to call upon during Sunday’s EURO qualification match against Estonia (20:45 CEST).
Ahead of Friday afternoon’s training session, Niklas Stark suffered a wound on his left lower leg which required stitches and has put him out of contention for the match in Tallinn. The 24-year-old won the U21 EUROs in 2017 and is still waiting to make his debut for the senior squad. Stark has since travelled home from the team hotel.
Germany head coach Joachim Löw will have one less player to call upon during Sunday’s EURO qualification match against Estonia (20:45 CEST).
Ahead of Friday afternoon’s training session, Niklas Stark suffered a wound on his left lower leg which required stitches and has put him out of contention for the match in Tallinn. The 24-year-old won the U21 EUROs in 2017 and is still waiting to make his debut for the senior squad. Stark has since travelled home from the team hotel.