Squad for Women’s Under-20 World Cup released

The Germany U20 women have taken part in a number of training sessions and international friendlies over the last few weeks, and now the squad for the fast approaching World Cup has been announced. Head coach Maren Meinert named 21 players in her squad to take to the tournament in France. The three goalkeepers and 18 outfield players will make the journey to the town of Dinard in Brittany on 2nd August.

Five members of Meinert’s squad were part of the team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 Under-20 World Cup: captain Jana Feldkamp of SGS Essen, twin sisters Katja and Dina Orschmann (Turbine Potsdam II and University of Central Florida), SC Freiburg’s Stefanie Sanders and 1. FFC Frankfurt’s Laura Freigang.

These players will form a crucial part of Meinert’s team this time around. “The girls who gained World Cup experience in Papua New Guinea are going to be very important for our team. I’m sure that they will be able to pass on their experience to the younger players and the whole team will benefit as a result.”

Two players born in 2001 part of the squad

A good start to the tournament is particularly important for Maren Meinert. “We know that Nigeria will be a very tough opponent to kick things off. We will have to be highly concentrated in that first game and look like we want to win every individual battle.”

The team will take part in their final preparations for the tournament from 22nd to 25th July in Duisburg-Wedau. There are two players born in 2001 in the squad, namely Sjoeke Nüsken and Lena Oberdorf. Laura Freigang and Stefanie Sanders are the two players to have represented the Under-20s on the most occasions (twelve and eleven times respectively).

Germany will start their World Cup campaign on 6th August in Saint-Melo against Nigeria. They will then play China in the same place on 9th August, before they wrap up the Group Stage with a game against Haiti in Vannes on 13th August. The top two teams from the group will progress to the quarter-finals. The final of the tournament will take place on 24th August in the Stade de la Rabine in Vannes.