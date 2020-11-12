Squad changes ahead of Nations League games against Ukraine and Spain

Changes have been made to the Germany squad ahead of their Nations League games against Ukraine (14th Nov.) and Spain (17th Nov., both at 20:45 CET).

Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Süle and Leroy Sané (all FC Bayern München), as well as Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Timo Werder (Chelsea) and Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) have all arrived in Leipzig. Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg) have all left the squad. Hofmann suffered a muscle tear in his right thigh against the Czech Republic last night. Baku, who made his senior debut for Germany and played the full 90 minutes last night, will now return to the U21s.

Robin Gosens (Atalanta), who arrived in Leipzig with calf problems, has also been left out of the squad for the upcoming two games. Head coach Joachim Löw has 20 outfield players and three goalkeepers available for selection.