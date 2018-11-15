Spectacular 3-3 draw for U20s in Italy

Germany U20s remain unbeaten so far this season after securing a spectacularly 3-3 draw with Italy in Sassuolo. After Davide Frattesi had given the hosts an 11th minute lead, Meikel Schönweitz’s side scored twice in three minutes to turn the match in their favour. Ahmet Gürleyen equalised in the 36th minute before Yari Otto gave Germany the lead just six minutes before half time, a lead the visitors would take into the break.

Just like in the first half it was the hosts who made the better start, equalising just two minutes after the restart through Gianluca Scamacca. However, Italy were only level for four minutes as Lennart Czyborra scored on his U20s debut to give Germany a 3-2 lead. The visitors were able to hold on to this advantage until the 83rd minute when Andrea Pinamonti drew Italy level and gave the hosts an even share of the spoils.

Germany U20s travel to England on Friday ahead of their match with the current world champions in Colchester on Monday night (20:00 CET). Germany will have their unbeaten record to defend against England, following today’s draw alongside a 3-2 victory over Switzerland and a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic.