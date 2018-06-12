South Korea lose last game before World Cup

Germany’s World Cup opponents South Korea suffered a dampening defeat in their final test before the World Cup in Russia. Coach Shin Tae-Yong’s team lost 2-0 to Senegal in Grödig, Austria. The game was decided by an own goal from South Korea’s Kim Young-Gwon (67’) and a converted penalty from Moussa Konate (90’+1).

South Korea drew their last game 0-0 with Bolivia and before that, suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina. However, they managed to win their first World Cup warm-up match 2-0 against Honduras.

South Korea face Germany in the final group game on 27th June (16:00 CEST) in Kazan. Their other two Group F opponents are Sweden and Mexico.