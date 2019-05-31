Sorg to replace Löw for Belarus and Estonia matches

Head coach Joachim Löw will be replaced by assistant coach Marcus Sorg for the upcoming Euro qualification matches against Belarus and Estonia. The reason for Löw’s absence are the after effects of a sporting injury during which Löw suffered a contused artery and now requires a hospital stay.

His treatment is going well, but Löw’s doctor has counselled him to take it easy for the next few weeks. Due to this, Marcus Sorg will be on the touchline for both games in Borisov and Mainz. He will be supported by goalkeeper coach Andreas Köpke.

“I feel quite well already, but I need to give my body a rest for the next four weeks. I’m in constant communication with my coaching staff, and we will stay in touch via phone ahead of both matches. Marcus Sorg, Andy Köpke and Oliver Bierhoff have many years of experience between them and we will be able to get through this short break in a good manner,” said Joachim Löw.

According to Oliver Bierhoff, “The most important thing is that Jogi is fully fit again in a few days. Even if you can feel that he’d love to be back on the training pitch right away, it’s safer that he takes it easy for a bit. Marcus Sorg and Andy Köpke know all the procedures, and in any case, they will continue to discuss everything with Jogi.”