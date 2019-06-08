Sorg: “The win is the most important thing”

Germany won their second Euro qualifier against Belarus to keep up their 100% record in Group C. DFB.de has summarised the post-match reactions in Borisov.

Marcus Sorg: The win was ultimately the most important thing. We had to overcome a difficult opponent, who barely gave us any room whatsoever. We wanted to press them high and create chances from our possession. Leroy did this brilliantly for the first goal. Marco Reus is also in good form and we’re glad to have him with us. It was important for us to put a few things into place tonight and to give our maximum for 90 minutes. The players who hadn’t played for a while all did a suitable job.

Marco Reus: We had to move the ball around well today. We had good attacks in the second half in particular, and controlled the game well. We combined going forwards and managed to spread the play between us well. Our combination play was good. Our aim was to win both of these games, and we’re halfway there now.

Ilkay Gündogan: We started well and played it around nicely in the first 15 minutes today. We know that we can rely on Manuel Neuer, but other than that, we didn’t give them much to work with. The second goal really helped our game.

Manuel Neuer: We are extremely satisfied. We wanted to win away from home, which can be difficult against teams that sit back and just try to defend. We did well tonight, although we did miss a few chances.