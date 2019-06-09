Sorg: Löw is very satisfied

Perfect start: The Germany national team claimed their second victory in as many games after securing a 2-0 victory in Belarus in their UEFA Euro qualifier. Leroy Sané and Marco Reus were on the score sheet for Germany. In an interview with DFB.de , Marcus Sorg spoke about the head coach Joachim Löw’s trust, the intensity of the game, communication with Löw and about the upcoming game against Estonia on Tuesday (20:45 CEST).

Question: Marcus Sorg, how would you sum up the 2-0 victory in Belarus?

Marcus Sorg: We are all very happy to take home the three points as that was one primary aim. Wins for a team that are in development, are very important.

Question: How difficult was the game?

Marcus Sorg: The opponents closed down the space well, were very compact and defended very well and so it was not easy. However, the team’s preparation meant that they were able to get passed this. There were a few moments where we didn’t time things well but that can happen against opponents like this. It was a good experience for us. We had to overcome some compact defending, which is good for the development of our team.

Question: Was this game without Joachim Löw similar to every other game for you? Has he congratulated you for the result?

Sorg: Of course it was special. I was completely focused on the game and of course the head coach has congratulated us. He wished us luck and is now satisfied because he knows that after a long season and the break, it is not easy to win. He also understands the importance of the victory.

Question: Timo Werner was on the bench – why?