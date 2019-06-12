Sorg: “Give 100% right up until the end”

Germany will go into the summer break on the back of three wins from three games in their Euro 2020 Qualification campaign, having thumped Estonia 8-0 last night. Marcus Sorg, who again replaced Joachim Löw in his absence, spoke to DFB.de about the comfortable victory, the team’s energy and the future of the national team.

DFB.de: You were national coach for ten days and won both games. How satisfied are you?

Marcus Sorg: I’m obviously very happy and also pleased with the team, who were fully concentrated and effective in the two games after an exhausting season. The lads are still full of energy. They tried to excite the fans as much as they could. Our aim was to pick up all six points, which we achieved. We’ve now got nine points in the group, so the national coach can return to work at a good starting point.

DFB.de: Things went well without Joachim Löw? Why is it still important that he returns?

Sorg: The national coach leads the way and everyone follows his lead. We definitely missed him, which is why we will all be happy when he’s healthy and back with us again.

DFB.de: How relieved are you that you did what was required of you?

Sorg: I am somewhat relieved, yes. There was some pressure on me, even if the two opponents weren’t the strongest. I was quite calm ahead of the two games, mainly down to my confidence in the players.

DFB.de: You will go into the history books as the most successful national coach ever, having taken six points, scored ten goals and conceded none.

Sorg: Nope, I won’t be going into the history books, as I was never a national coach.

DFB.de: Where do you see the team now?

Sorg: We are the beginning of our development and there will still be a few peaks and troughs. The team is incredibly tight and tries to play exciting football. The players are ready to give 100% right up until the end and to also overcome any difficult periods. Something special is growing. Every win helps a team that is in transition.

DFB.de: What does this mean for the rest of the Euro qualification?

Sorg: We want to take this enthusiasm and momentum with us. So far, we have been excellent. We now need to finish the job off ourselves and not look at other results or teams.

DFB.de: Kai Havertz celebrated his birthday yesterday. Why didn’t he feature?

Sorg: He is a fantastic player and wasn’t voted Player of the Season by coincidence. However, we have a number of brilliant players in the national side and everybody has to fight for their place. Kai will be an important part of the national team in the future.

created by mmc/dr