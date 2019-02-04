Düsseldorf's Dodi Lukebakio has had a hand in the most goals in the competition

Marco Reus has been directly involved in ten goals in his last eight DFB-Pokal games

Solid Zebras and a prolific Reus

Three teams come into the last 16 without conceding a goal, the player involved in the most goals comes from Düsseldorf and find out why it could go either way when Dortmund host Bremen. DFB.de has all you need to know about the upcoming last-16 fixtures.

STRONG ON THE ROAD: Nürnberg have prevailed in their last six away ties in the DFB-Pokal, including three penalty shootout wins. The last time FCN were knocked out in an away fixture was a 1-0 loss at the hands of MSV Duisburg in the first round of the 2014/15 season.

BOGEY TEAM: Paderborn have failed to win their last five games against Duisburg, with one draw and four losses at the hands of the Zebras, only managing to score one goal in the process.

CLEAN SHEETS: As well as the Zebras, Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg make up the three sides who are yet to concede a goal in this season’s DFB-Pokal.

GREAT MEMORIES: Dortmund’s appearance in the last 16 is their eighth in a row, and they have good reason to be happy with the prospect of facing Werder Bremen – the Black Yellows have enjoyed more cup success against Bremen than any other team (four, joint with Greuther Fürth) and in July 1989, BVB defeated Bremen 4-1 in the final to secure their second cup title.

REUS ON FIRE: Since the beginning of 2016, Marco Reus has been directly involved in ten goals in just eight DFB-Pokal games (six goals, four assists).

HISTORY TO REPEAT ITSELF?: Dortmund have only been knocked out once in their previous fourteen home games in the cup: a 2-1 loss at the hands of Bremen at the same stage of the competition in 2009.

A GOOD OMEN: Wolfsburg beat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal in March 2015 and Dieter Hecking’s side went on to win the competition – the first cup title in their history.

SECOND WIND: RB Leipzig’s last ten goals in the DFB-Pokal have all come after the half-time whistle. Die Roten Bullen have scored the highest number of second-half goals in the cup this season (joint with HSV).

DANGER MAN: Düsseldorf’s Dodi Lukebakio has had a hand in more goals than anyone else in this season’s competition. With four goals and an assist to his name, the Belgian forward is tied with Dominick Drexler of already eliminated Köln at the top of the charts.

BAYERN’S KRYPTONITE: Hertha Berlin have avoided defeat in each of their last four competitive games against Bayern. After three consecutive draws, Hertha came out on top with a 2-0 home victory on matchday 6 of this season’s Bundesliga campaign.

CUP EXPERTS: This season marks Bayern München’s 18th consecutive appearance in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal, a competition record. The last time they failed to reach this stage was the 2001/02 season. With a victory on Wednesday, Bayern will reach the quarter finals for the 12th time in a row.

RECORD HOLDERS: Bayern have progressed in their last 28 away ties in the DFB-Pokal – an ongoing record in the competition! FCB relied on penalties in three of the 28 fixtures, with the other 25 victories coming in either 90 minutes or extra time. Their last away defeat in the competition came at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen, a 4-2 defeat in March 2009.

IT’S BEEN A WHILE: For the first time since 2011/12, no third-division team has reached the last 16. It is also the first time in 32 years that the last-16 round draw is made up of solely top-flight and second-tier sides.

