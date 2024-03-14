Six uncapped players and six returnees in first squad of the year

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann named his 26-man squad today (Thursday) – the first of the year – for the games against 2022 World Cup runners-up France and the Netherlands. The coach has called up six players for the first time: U21 EURO winner Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Deniz Undav (all VfB Stuttgart), Maximilian Beier (TSG Hoffenheim), Jan-Niklas Beste (1. FC Heidenheim) and Aleksandar Pavlovic (FC Bayern München).

Former world champions Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) and Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) return, as do Chris Führich (VfB Stuttgart), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Fulham) and Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München). They are all back in the squad after missing out last time for various reasons.

Preparing at the DFB-Campus

The Germany squad will join up in Frankfurt on Monday and prepare there for the first two matches of the year they will host EURO 2024. On Friday, the team will travel to Lyon to face two-time world champions France on Saturday, 23rd March (21:00 CET), before returning to Frankfurt to take on the Netherlands on Tuesday, 26th March (20:45 CET).