Six players recalled to squad for Marbella and Nations League

Six players have been recalled to the Germany squad for next week’s short training camp in Marbella and for the four UEFA Nations League matches in June. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Niklas Süle and Leon Goretzka (both Bayern Munich), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), have all been brought back into the 26 man squad. They were all left out back in March for various reasons.

TSG Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, who was part of the 2020 UEFA Nations League squad, has also been recalled. Hansi Flick announced two weeks ago that Marc-André ter Stegen would be left out of the squad, following a lengthy discussion with the Barcelona goalkeeper. Joshua Kimmich, who missed the games against Israel and the Netherlands due to the birth of his third child, has also been called up.

Tough test against Italy to begin Nations League campaign

After the training camp in Marbella (23rd-27th May), the Germany National Team will travel to the “Home ground” at the “World of Sports” in Herzogenaurach, the home of the DFB’s partner Adidas, as they did for the European Championship last summer.

Die Mannschaft will get their UEFA Nations League campaign underway against European champions Italy on 4th June in Bologna. Three days later, they will face England in Munich on 7th June. Following this, they will travel to Budapest to face Hungary on 11th June and will face Italy in Mönchengladbach on 14th June. The final Nations League games against England and Hungary will take place in September.

