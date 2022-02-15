Six players out for the Arnold Clark Cup

Six players have had to withdraw from playing in the Arnold Clark Cup. Lena Lattwein misses out due to a bad cold while Svenja Huth has tested positive for coronavirus. Goalkeeper Almuth Schult must enter quarantine as a contact person, meaning that she is also unavailable for the tournament. Tabea Waßmuth and Kathrin Hendrich have also tested positive and will miss the tournament. Sjoeke Nüsken (Eintracht Frankfurt) has also tested positive and has been ruled out. Other contacts Lena Oberdorf and Felicitas Rauch will be able to return to the team by Tuesday after having returned further negative results.

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named Chantal Hagel, Martina Tufekovic, Sarai Linder (all TSG Hoffenheim), Hasret Kayikci (SC Freiburg), Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa) and Leonie Maier (Arsenal) as replacements.

Germany will face Spain in Middlesbrough to kick-off a tournament that is packed with quality (17th February, 15.30 CET). The squad will then travel to Norwich to play Canada (20th February, 21.15 CET) and Wolverhampton to face England (23rd February, 20.30 CET).