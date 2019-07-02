Six Germany players in U21s EUROS team of the tournament

Six members of the Germany U21s squad, who finished runners-up at this year’s European Championship, have been named in UEFA’s team of the tournament. Champions Spain, who defeated Stefan Kuntz’s side 2-1 in Sunday’s final, have four representatives in the best eleven players from the tournament in Italy and San Marino.

FC Schalke 04 goalkeeper Alexander Nübel was voted as the best goalkeeper of the tournament while SC Freiburg attacker Luca Waldschmidt, who won the tournament golden boot, is also in the team. They are joined by captain Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Benjamin Henrichs (AS Monaco) and Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund). Romania striker George Puscas is the only player in the squad not representing either of the two finalists.

2019 UEFA U21s European Championship Team of the Tournament: Nübel – Klostermann, Tah, Vallejo, Henrichs – Fabian Ruiz, Ceballos, Dani Olmo – Waldschmidt, Puscas.