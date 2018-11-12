Simon: “Hrubesch brought us back down to earth”

Germany Women will face fellow World Cup participants Spain on Tuesday (16:00 CET) in their final match of the calendar year in Erfurt. In an interview with DFB.de, DFB-Frauen player Carolin Simon spoke about the highly anticipated match, the team’s development and her move to Olympique Lyon.

DFB.de: The 5-2 victory over Italy was a great start to the final two international fixtures of the year. You came off the bench late in the match, how do you think the match went?

Carolin Simon: We started the match very well with two quick goals. However, then we conceded and you could see that we had lost some concentration. The equaliser was also unfortunate. However, I think we did exactly the right thing in the second half and showed the desire to turn the match back in our favour?

DFB.de: What currently distinguishes the team?

Simon: We have a good mixture of young, inexperienced players alongside experienced leaders in the squad. The younger players want to learn and become good footballers while the experienced leaders provide security within the squad and can help the younger players. In my opinion, we have a superb mix that enables us to play attractive football.

DFB.de: What is the atmosphere within the squad?

Simon: There is a good atmosphere in the team, but I must add that there has always been a good feeling within the team when we have met for previous fixtures. We all understand each other very well within the squad and look forward to playing together. This can be seen in the joy we show on the pitch.

DFB.de: What role does coach Horst Hrubesch play in creating this good atmosphere?