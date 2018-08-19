Siefkes: "We're proud and satisfied"

SV Drochtersen/Assel may have lost 1-0 against FC Bayern München in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, but they can still feel like winners. No-one had expected that goalkeeper Patrick Siefkes would only concede only goal against Bayern and he spoke to DFB.de about the battle with the Bayern superstars, a chat with Mats Hummels in the tunnel and failing to swap shirts with Manuel Neuer.

DFB.de: Mr Siefkes, did you ever think before the game that you would only concede one goal against FC Bayern?

Patrick Siefkes: Obviously we hadn’t expected such a close defeat against Bayern, but we had planned to give it our all and to give them as little space as possible so that it was harder for them to score. I didn’t really believe that these plans would run so perfectly! We are very proud and satisfied with what we achieved, although as sportsmen we always want to win. Ultimately it shouldn’t matter who the opponent is. Unfortunately against Bayern we were unable to win.

DFB.de: Do you think that a victory was possible then?

Siefkes: In the first half we had a big chance to score. Who knows what could have happened had we taken this opportunity... At the end of the day it doesn’t matter anymore. We fought hard and painted our club in a good light. All of Germany watched us and we certainly didn’t disgrace ourselves.

DFB.de: Have you been able to watch the game back yet?

Siefkes: No, I’ve only been to catch a few highlights. I’ve not had enough time to watch anything in detail or read anything in the press yet. I’ll catch up on everything later tonight and I’m really looking forward to seeing what has been written about us. It was definitely a great day for all of us and the last few days have been indescribable. We’ve even had some camera teams filming us training, which was very exciting! Despite that, I will also be happy when we can all go back to normal as well.

DFB.de: Are you slightly concerned that your form could drop now?

Siefkes: No, I don’t believe so. This emotional highpoint of our season is now behind us. Our season however carries on and we want to take the momentum with us. We meet Werder Bremen in the Regionalliga Nord next weekend, another big name, even though it’s only their reserve team.

DFB.de: Drochtersen/Assel are currently in the upper half of the Regionalliga Nord. Can you get promoted this season?

Siefkes: Our aim is to finish in the top nine. We’ve started well and would love to fight our way towards the top of the league. We’ll have to see what’s possible and we certainly wouldn’t oppose promotion. But that is still a long way away, right now we need to forget the DFB-Pokal; in the next few days we should be done with this topic.

DFB.de: Before that we need to look back once more; how did you find FC Bayern?

Siefkes: Very likeable, fair and down-to-earth. They came across very well against us and were very pleasant guests. I had a very good chat with Mats Hummels in the tunnel after the game and he was very polite and didn’t come across as arrogant or rude whatsoever.

DFB.de: Did you manage to get yourself a shirt as well?

Siefkes: I actually wanted to get Manuel Neuer’s, but someone else got there before me, unfortunately. I didn’t actually want anyone else’s shirt so I just left it in the end. I don’t need a shirt as I’ll always the memories from this amazing day, which to me are more important and worth more anyway.

DFB.de: As a keeper how was this game for you? Attack after attack on your goal...

Siefkes: It wasn’t that bad for me because our defence did such a good job overall. Bayern ended up not having as many shots as I had thought they would. But when they did, I was there to save it. This obviously excludes the winning goal late on, which was somewhat annoying.

DFB.de: How did you prepare yourself for world stars like Robben, Ribery, Müller and Lewandowski?

Siefkes: To be honest we didn’t prepare any differently to how we would for a normal league game. I was very focused during the game and was fully aware that Bayern were dangerous at all moments in the game. I knew I couldn’t switch off, even just for a second. Ultimately it didn’t matter for me who our opponents were during the game.

DFB.de: What happened after the game?

Siefkes: First of all we had something to eat and drink in the VIP tent. Afterwards we moved to the club house and had a little party. Here we were able to chat about the game in more detail. Today I slept for a lot longer than usual, which was definitely needed after yesterday...

DFB.de: Two years ago you played for Drochtersen/Assel against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the first round of the DFB-Pokal. Was it a similar experience?

Siefkes: The only real comparison I can make is the fact that we only lost 1-0 then as well. It was a different kind of day and experience for us all really. Our small team has never really had such interest like we have had this week. This is all possible due to the DFB-Pokal! created by mmc/dr