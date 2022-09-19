Short training camp and final friendly before the World Cup in Oman

The Germany national team have moved into a short training camp in Oman ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar. Head coach Hansi Flick will prepare his players for the World Cup group games against Japan (23rd Nov.), Spain (27th Nov.) and Costa Rica (1st Dec.) from the 14th-18th November at the Sultan-Qabus-Sportzentrum in Muscat. Two days before the journey to the team headquarters, the “Zulal Wellness Resort” in Northern Qatar, the team will face Oman in their only preparatory game on 16th November during the short stay in Muscat.

Oliver Bierhoff, managing director of the national team and academy, said: “Because of the move to a winter World Cup, preparation for this year’s tournament is different than anything we’ve done before. We only have a little bit of time. The players are coming from their current Bundesliga playing schedules and so it was important for us that they would be able to acclimatise to the temperature that the tournament will bring. Oman offer us a good opponent as a final test ahead of the start of the competition, as well as optimal sporting conditions.”

There has only ever been one meeting between the two national teams with Germany winning in Muscat back in 1998 after goals from Jürgen Kohler and Jörg Heinrich secured a 2-0 win.