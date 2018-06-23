Shaqiri steers Switzerland towards last 16

Switzerland are battling it out in an exciting three-way fight for the last 16 in Group E. After the 1-1 draw with Brazil, they turned around the match against Serbia with goals from former Bundesliga stars Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri to win 2-1. It means all three teams could progress to the knockout phase; only Costa Rica, who are yet to play the Swiss, have no chance of advancing after two defeats.

The Swiss found themselves trailing early on through a goal from Aleksander Mitrovic (5’), but after half an hour they began to dominate the affair. Former Gladbach player Xhaka scored the equaliser before ex-Bayern man Shaqiri netted the winner late on.

With four points, Switzerland trail group leaders Brazil on goal difference and have their fate in their own hands. Serbia likely need to beat Brazil next Wednesday to earn themselves a place in the last 16. A draw against Neymar and Co. would only see Serbia through if Switzerland lost heavily enough to Costa Rica.