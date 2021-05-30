Serra out of U21 EUROs, Appelkamp steps in

An injury to Holstein Kiel’s Janni Serra means that he is unable to join up with the Germany U21 national team and will therefore miss the UEFA European U21 Championship in Hungary and Slovenia. Fortuna Düsseldorf’s Shinta Appelkamp will take his place in the squad.

20-year-old Appelkamp was already part of the South Tyrol training camp for Stefan Kuntz’s side, with him and VfL Bochum’s Armel Bella-Kotchap helping make up numbers with some players still have games at club level to complete. Both of them have already travelled with the team to Hungary so that cover is immediately available.

The Germany U21s will take on Denmark in the U21 EURO quarterfinals on Monday from 21:00 CEST.