Serge Gnabry scores Germany men's national team Goal of the Year 2020

It was the end of a tense, exciting game, when Timo Werner delivered a perfect cross into the penalty box where Serge Gnabry was waiting to deftly back-heel it past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The stunning finish brought Germany level, as the match against Switzerland in October ended in a 3-3 draw. Gnabry’s goal has now been selected as Germany’s men's national team Goal of the Year 2020. His back-heel finish received 55.5 percent of the vote, beating out teammates Florian Neuhaus (22%), Leroy Sané (12.2%) and Timo Werner (10.2%).

The national team fan club and DFB.de would like to thank everyone who took part in the vote!