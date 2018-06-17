Serbia start with a win against Costa Rica

Serbia have won their opening game at the World Cup in Russia. The team, coached by former Bundesliga player Mladen Kristajic, saw off Costa Rica 1-0 in Samara. Aleksander Kolarov scored the game’s only goal with a direct free kick (56’).

The second game in Group E takes place tomorrow at 20:00 CEST as Brazil take on Switzerland in Rostov. In the last 16, one of these four teams could take on title defenders, Germany.

Serbia’s next match will be against Switzerland next Friday (20:00 CEST). A few hours beforehand, Costa Rica line up against record World Champions, Brazil.