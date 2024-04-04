Senss returns to Germany squad after Däbritz injury

Sara Däbritz has withdrawn from the Germany squad for the April internationals with an adductor injury. Elisa Senß, who was left out of the original squad due to an illness, has been called up to replace her, having recovered sufficiently for Friday’s European Championship qualifier against Austria in Linz (20:30 CEST) and Tuesday’s match against Iceland (18:10 CEST). She is expected to arrive at the team hotel in Hagenberg im Mühlkreis this evening.

Head coach Horst Hrubesch has also confirmed that, in the absence of Alexandra Popp, Giulia Gwinn will captain Germany against Austria, with Lena Oberdorf as vice-captain.