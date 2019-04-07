Semi-final draw: Werder host Bayern, Leipzig travel to Hamburg

Home games for the northern clubs: Werder Bremen are set to host record champions Bayern München in the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, while rivals Hamburger SV welcome RB Leipzig to the Volksparkstadion.

Courtesy of host Lena Goeßling, the fixtures for the 2018/19 DFB-Pokal semi-finals were determined on Sunday evening in the German Football Museum, with DFB vice president Peter Frymuth drawing the teams.

The two games will be played on the 23rd and 24th April 2019. The final will take place on the 25th May 2019 in Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Bundesliga – Bundesliga

• Werder Bremen - Bayern München

2. Bundesliga - Bundesliga

• Hamburger SV - RB Leipzig