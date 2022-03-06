Semi-final draw: HSV host Freiburg, Leipzig vs. Union

Second-division side Hamburger SV will host Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg in the last four of the DFB-Pokal, while RB Leipzig have a home draw against Union Berlin in the other semi-final. The draw was conducted by Olympic gold-medallist Laura Nolte and Germany head coach Hansi Flick at the German Football Museum in Dortmund.

A second-tier team in the final?

Hamburg, who also appeared in the semi-finals as a second-division side in the 2018/19 season (losing out 3-1 to RB Leipzig), could become the first Bundesliga 2 team to reach the final since MSV Duisburg in 2011 – the Zebras were however thrashed 5-0 by Schalke in a very one-sided affair. A victory for SC Freiburg would mean a first appearance in the final in the entire history of the club. Union Berlin’s only appearance in the final came in the 2000/01 campaign, when they too were beaten 2-0 by Schalke 04. If RB Leipzig overcome Union, they will have reached the final for the third time in four years. Both of Leipzig’s appearances in the final to date have ended in defeat: they lost 3-0 to FC Bayern in 2018/19 and 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund in 2020/21.

The first semi-final tie will take place on Tuesday 19th April when Hamburg host SC Freiburg at 20:45 CEST. A day later on 20th April, 1. FC Union Berlin visit RB Leipzig at the same time. The two winners will progress to the final in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on 21st May.

DFB-Pokal semi-final draw

Hamburger SV vs. SC Freiburg, Tuesday 19th April, 20:45 CEST

RB Leipzig vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, Wednesday 20th April, 20:45 CEST