Semi-final draw: Freiburg to welcome Leipzig, Stuttgart to take on Frankfurt

The semi-final draw for this year’s DFB-Pokal has been made! SC Freiburg are set to welcome RB Leipzig to the Europa-Park Stadion for a repeat of last year’s final. On the other side of the draw, VfB Stuttgart will take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Mercedes-Benz-Arena. The draw took place at the German Football Museum in Dortmund on Sunday evening.

The matches will take place on the 2nd and 3rd May. Each team will be looking to book their place in the final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on 3rd June 2023.

The DFB-Pokal semi-final draw:

SC Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig

VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

created by mmc,rs