Second-tier Aue take on Mainz

Second-tier club Erzgebirge Aue will be looking to upset 1. FSV Mainz from the Bundesliga in the first round of the DFB Pokal at the Erzgebirgsstadion on Saturday, 18 August (18:30 CET). Aue survived the relegation play-off against Karlsruher SC at the end of last season, winning 3-1 on aggregate.

“We can expect to come up against a very strong side but anyone who wants to go far in the competition must embrace the challenge and come out on top,” said Mainz head coach Sandro Schwarz. Chairman Rouven Schröder is well aware of the strengths and dangers that Aue possess. “FC Erzgebirge Aue were certainly one of the most challenging teams in the draw. They are very strong at home and will have the whole region rooting for them. That makes for an interesting encounter and an exciting start to the season, and one which we can look forward to.”

The fixture will already be the third duel between the two clubs in the DFB Pokal. They also faced each other in the first round back in 2001 but it was the Zerofivers who progressed with a 2-1 win after extra time. They then met eleven years later, when Mainz 05 were again victorious.