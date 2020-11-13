Second round of the DFB-Pokal scheduled

The DFB has announced the exact timings for the second round of the DFB-Pokal. The tie between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich has been moved to 13th January 2021 (20:45 CET) after originally being scheduled for 23rd December (20:45 CET). The cup holders and Champions League winners had requested the game to be moved due to their extremely busy fixture list in the second half of 2020. After speaking to both clubs and the TV stations, the DFB agreed to fulfil Bayern’s wish.
The second round will begin on 22nd December (from 18:30 CET) with four games, including an all-Bundesliga clash between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig. Borussia Dortmund will take on Eintracht Braunschweig at 20:00 CET, with three further games at 20:45 CET.
Three games at 18:30 CET will kick off the action on 23rd December, with one of those a derby between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg. Four more games will round off the action in 2020 from 20:45 CET.
The second round
Tuesday, 22nd December, 18:30 CET:
SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - FC Schalke 04
TSG Hoffenheim - SpVgg Greuther Fürth
1. FC Köln - VfL Osnabrück
FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig
Tuesday, 22nd December, 20:00 CET:
Eintracht Braunschweig - Borussia Dortmund
Tuesday, 22nd December, 20:45 CET:
SV Elversberg - Borussia Mönchengladbach
Dynamo Dresden - SV Darmstadt 98
1. FC Union Berlin - SC Paderborn 07
Wednesday, 23rd December, 18:30 CET:
VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg
Rot-Weiss Essen - Fortuna Düsseldorf
VfL Wolfsburg - SV Sandhausen
Wednesday, 23rd December, 20:45 CET:
1. FSV Mainz 05 - VfL Bochum
SV Wehen Wiesbaden - SSV Jahn Regensburg
Hannover 96 - SV Werder Bremen
Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Eintracht Frankfurt
Wednesday, 13th January, 20:45 CET:
Holstein Kiel – FC Bayern
created by mmc/dr
