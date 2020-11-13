Second round of the DFB-Pokal scheduled

The DFB has announced the exact timings for the second round of the DFB-Pokal. The tie between Holstein Kiel and FC Bayern Munich has been moved to 13th January 2021 (20:45 CET) after originally being scheduled for 23rd December (20:45 CET). The cup holders and Champions League winners had requested the game to be moved due to their extremely busy fixture list in the second half of 2020. After speaking to both clubs and the TV stations, the DFB agreed to fulfil Bayern’s wish.

The second round will begin on 22nd December (from 18:30 CET) with four games, including an all-Bundesliga clash between FC Augsburg and RB Leipzig. Borussia Dortmund will take on Eintracht Braunschweig at 20:00 CET, with three further games at 20:45 CET.

Three games at 18:30 CET will kick off the action on 23rd December, with one of those a derby between VfB Stuttgart and SC Freiburg. Four more games will round off the action in 2020 from 20:45 CET.

The second round

Tuesday, 22nd December, 18:30 CET:

SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball - FC Schalke 04

TSG Hoffenheim - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

1. FC Köln - VfL Osnabrück

FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig

Tuesday, 22nd December, 20:00 CET:

Eintracht Braunschweig - Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, 22nd December, 20:45 CET:

SV Elversberg - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Dynamo Dresden - SV Darmstadt 98

1. FC Union Berlin - SC Paderborn 07

Wednesday, 23rd December, 18:30 CET:

VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg

Rot-Weiss Essen - Fortuna Düsseldorf

VfL Wolfsburg - SV Sandhausen

Wednesday, 23rd December, 20:45 CET:

1. FSV Mainz 05 - VfL Bochum

SV Wehen Wiesbaden - SSV Jahn Regensburg

Hannover 96 - SV Werder Bremen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday, 13th January, 20:45 CET:

Holstein Kiel – FC Bayern

created by mmc/dr