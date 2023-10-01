Second round draw: Saarbrücken host Bayern, Leipzig to play in Wolfsburg

There were several exciting ties drawn in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. Drittliga-side 1. FC Saarbrücken can look forward to hosting record champions FC Bayern München, while title-holders RB Leipzig face a tricky tie away at VfL Wolfsburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who lost to Leipzig in last year’s final, will take on FC Viktoria Köln. Arminia Bielefeld host Hamburger SV, Fortuna Düsseldorf travel to SpVgg Unterhaching and SV Sandhausen will take on current Bundesliga leaders Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Dortmund at home against Hoffenheim

The last remaining Regionalliga-side in the competition FC 08 Homburg drew SpVgg Greuther Fürth. Games between Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim as well as FC St. Pauli against fellow 2. Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04 look to be particularly exciting.

The second round will take place on 31st October and 1st November. The exact timings of the games will be announced by the DFB nearer the date. The DFB-Pokal final this year will take place on 25th May 2024 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Overview of the second round

FC Viktoria Köln - Eintracht Frankfurt

Arminia Bielefeld - Hamburger SV

FC 08 Homburg - SpVgg Greuther Fürth

SpVgg Unterhaching - Fortuna Düsseldorf

SV Sandhausen - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

1. FC Saarbrücken - FC Bayern München

FC St. Pauli - FC Schalke 04

1. FC Nürnberg - FC Hansa Rostock

Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Heidenheim

Holstein Kiel - 1. FC Magdeburg

SC Freiburg - SC Paderborn

VfB Stuttgart - 1. FC Union Berlin

Hertha BSC - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Borussia Dortmund - TSG Hoffenheim

VfL Wolfsburg - RB Leipzig

1. FC Kaiserslautern - 1. FC Köln

created by mmc/al