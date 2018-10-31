Second round debutants Flensburg dream of a shock against Bremen

SC Weiche Flensburg’s reward for a 1-0 win over second tier side VfL Bochum on their DFB-Pokal debut is a second round cup tie with northern neighbours Werder Bremen on Wednesday 31st October (18:30 CET).

The Flensburg clubhouse was bursting at the seams with the club hierarchy, players, fans and friends all excited to find out who the club would face in the DFB-Pokal second round. Scenes of jubilation were sparked as German sprinting star Gina Lückenkemper drew the green-white Werder Bremen logo out of the pot. “Unbelievable, absolutely appealing, said Flensburg coach Daniel Jurgeleit and his assistant Marc Peetz in unison with each other.

Hartmann: “Anything is possible”

The Regionalliga North champions are now dreaming of another cup shock. “If we go into the match with the same mindset as we did in the opening round against Bochum, then anything is possible,” said Flensburg midfielder Dominic Hartmann. His teammate Christian Jürgensen is looking forward to a special reunion. “I’m looking forward to the match and playing against my friend Fin Bartels,” said the 33 year old defender. Bartels has been out of action for Werder Bremen since rupturing his Achilles tendon last December but could be fit to make his comeback in the cup match against Flensburg on Wednesday night.

Crucially, Werder want to approach this cup tie in a non agitated manner. “We are the favourites and want overcome our next hurdle to continue our cup run. We have to focus on the task at hand, just like we did against Worms in the previous round. I am sure the team will do this,” said Werder coach Florian Kohfeldt.

For security reasons, the second round tie will not take place in Flensburg’s Manfred-Werner-Stadion, instead in the Stadion an der Lohmühle in Lübeck. We hope that our fans will travel with us to Lübeck as we go in search of another cup upset,” said Weiche sporting director Harald Uhr.