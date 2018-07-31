Second-division battle in DFB Pokal between Magdeburg and Darmstadt

Just 15 months ago there was a two-division gap, now they are at the same level. 1.FC Magdeburg were promoted from the third division this summer, while SV Darmstadt played in the Bundesliga between 2015 and 2017. The two sides will meet in the first round of this year’s DFB Pokal on Friday 17th August (20:45 CEST).

The side from Saxony-Anhalt have been eliminated by a Bundesliga side in the last three seasons, although they shocked FC Augsburg last season, beating the Bundesliga outfit 2-0, before being beaten 5-0 by Borussia Dortmund.

“Darmstadt are one of our direct competitors in the league. Their coach Dirk Schuster has already played for FCM and is popular locally. We’ll take things as they come and look forward to the home game. Darmstadt were quite recently in the Bundesliga, so this is still an interesting draw,” said Magdeburg head coach Jens Härtel.