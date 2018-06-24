Sebastian Rudy undergoes operation on broken nose

Germany international Sebastian Rudy suffered a broken nose while playing in his country’s second World Cup group game against Sweden on Saturday evening and was successfully operated upon on Sunday. Team manager Oliver Bierhoff has not ruled out the possibility of Rudy playing in Germany’s final group game against South Korea on Wednesday (16:00 CEST) with a mask.

Rudy made his World Cup debut against Sweden and started the game. An unfortunate moment saw Ola Toivonen’s boot come into contact with Rudy’s face, which led to the injury. Ilkay Gündogan was subbed on for the FC Bayern Munich man in the 31st minute.