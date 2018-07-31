to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    “Schweinfurt will be rocking” for Schalke

    In last season’s DFB Pokal, 1. FC Schweinfurt of the Regionalliga managed one of the only upsets of the first round with a 2-1 win over second-division SV Sandhausen. This year, the underdogs’ task has been kicked up a notch, as they have been drawn against last season’s Bundesliga runners up and five-time Cup winners, FC Schalke 04. The encounter is scheduled to be played on Friday August 17th at 20:45 CEST.

    ”It’s a dream, a sensational draw! It’ll make history!” celebrated Schweinfurt’s president Markus Wolf shortly after the tie was confirmed. “We’ve been trying for years to get Schalke down to Schweinfurt for a game, as the first ever match at the Willy-Sachs-Stadion was actually against Schalke. However, for a number of reasons, it has never worked out. Now, Schalke are coming for a duel in the Pokal – Schweinfurt will be rocking.”

    You won’t win any prizes for guessing that the Regionalliga side's 15,000-seater stadium will be filled to the brim for the clash. The only competitive games between the two clubs all took place decades ago: In the Pokal encounters of 1936 and 1954, the Royal Blues came out on top, while the teams faced each other in the second tier in the 1990/91 season, with S04 also getting the upper hand in both of those matches.

    Last campaign, Schweinfurt exited the Cup in the second round after losing 4-0 to would-be winners, Eintracht Frankfurt. Maybe that’s a good omen for the Royal Blues, who have only lost once in the first round from their last 28 attempts (2-1 defeat to Dynamo Dresden in 2014/15).

    created by mmc/ms

    In last season’s DFB Pokal, 1. FC Schweinfurt of the Regionalliga managed one of the only upsets of the first round with a 2-1 win over second-division SV Sandhausen. This year, the underdogs’ task has been kicked up a notch, as they have been drawn against last season’s Bundesliga runners up and five-time Cup winners, FC Schalke 04. The encounter is scheduled to be played on Friday August 17th at 20:45 CEST.

    ”It’s a dream, a sensational draw! It’ll make history!” celebrated Schweinfurt’s president Markus Wolf shortly after the tie was confirmed. “We’ve been trying for years to get Schalke down to Schweinfurt for a game, as the first ever match at the Willy-Sachs-Stadion was actually against Schalke. However, for a number of reasons, it has never worked out. Now, Schalke are coming for a duel in the Pokal – Schweinfurt will be rocking.”

    You won’t win any prizes for guessing that the Regionalliga side's 15,000-seater stadium will be filled to the brim for the clash. The only competitive games between the two clubs all took place decades ago: In the Pokal encounters of 1936 and 1954, the Royal Blues came out on top, while the teams faced each other in the second tier in the 1990/91 season, with S04 also getting the upper hand in both of those matches.

    Last campaign, Schweinfurt exited the Cup in the second round after losing 4-0 to would-be winners, Eintracht Frankfurt. Maybe that’s a good omen for the Royal Blues, who have only lost once in the first round from their last 28 attempts (2-1 defeat to Dynamo Dresden in 2014/15).

    Info Tool
    • Date
      31.07.2018 14:52
    • Categories
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Popular News
    No news available.
    Latest Videos