“Schweinfurt will be rocking” for Schalke

In last season’s DFB Pokal, 1. FC Schweinfurt of the Regionalliga managed one of the only upsets of the first round with a 2-1 win over second-division SV Sandhausen. This year, the underdogs’ task has been kicked up a notch, as they have been drawn against last season’s Bundesliga runners up and five-time Cup winners, FC Schalke 04. The encounter is scheduled to be played on Friday August 17th at 20:45 CEST.

”It’s a dream, a sensational draw! It’ll make history!” celebrated Schweinfurt’s president Markus Wolf shortly after the tie was confirmed. “We’ve been trying for years to get Schalke down to Schweinfurt for a game, as the first ever match at the Willy-Sachs-Stadion was actually against Schalke. However, for a number of reasons, it has never worked out. Now, Schalke are coming for a duel in the Pokal – Schweinfurt will be rocking.”

You won’t win any prizes for guessing that the Regionalliga side's 15,000-seater stadium will be filled to the brim for the clash. The only competitive games between the two clubs all took place decades ago: In the Pokal encounters of 1936 and 1954, the Royal Blues came out on top, while the teams faced each other in the second tier in the 1990/91 season, with S04 also getting the upper hand in both of those matches.

Last campaign, Schweinfurt exited the Cup in the second round after losing 4-0 to would-be winners, Eintracht Frankfurt. Maybe that’s a good omen for the Royal Blues, who have only lost once in the first round from their last 28 attempts (2-1 defeat to Dynamo Dresden in 2014/15).