Schult drops out, as Berger and Schlüter earn call-ups

Almuth Schult has been forced to drop out of the Germany Women’s team for Saturday’s game against Italy in Osnabrück and Tuesday’s match against Spain in Erfurt. The Wolfsburg striker has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Coach Horst Hrubesch has therefore called up Ann-Katrin Berger of Birmingham City and Carina Schlüter of SC Sand. While Schlüter has played for the national team in the past, this is Berger’s first call-up to the squad. The 28-year-old previously played for VfL Sindelfingen, 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam and Paris Saint-Germain, before joining Birmingham in 2016.

The squad will join up together on Wednesday in preparation for their last two international matches of 2018, which will also be Horst Hrubesch’s last two matches in charge of the team. After that, new coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will take over the team.