Schüller wins Germany women's national team Goal of the Year

A long ball forward from deep, a powerful sprint and a cool finish: Lea Schüller opened the scoring in Germany women’s impressive 4-0 win over Norway in the Algarve Cup in Portugal on 7th March. Now, the attacker’s strike has been voted Germany women's national team Goal of the Year for 2020 by fans on DFB.de.

The 23-year-old from FC Bayern Munich took 52.7% of the almost 3,000 votes cast by the national team Fan Club for her solo effort. Laura Freigang came in a distant second with her strike that was Germany’s fourth in the 6-0 win over Greece, taking 22.1% of the votes. In third was Dzsenifer Marozsán’s goal that made it 2-0 in the 3-0 win over Ireland, winning 16% of the vote.

The national team Fan Club and DFB.de would like to thank everyone for taking part!

created by mmc/lb