Schüller: “The noise pushed us”

Lea Schüller celebrated her first start in a World Cup match during the 3-0 win over Nigeria. The 21-year-old striker also put the cherry on top as she grabbed a goal in the second half. In an interview with DFB.de , she spoke about the game, getting to the quarter-finals and the team’s return to Rennes.

DFB.de: Miss Schüller, that was your first start in a World Cup game and your first World Cup goal as well. Good start right?

Lea Schüller: Yeah that was pretty good. We won and I scored a goal so I’m very happy with that. Obviously I wanted to get a bit more action but my task was to stay as deep as possible and so you often don’t get many chances in that case. Luckily I managed to take the one I was given.

DFB.de: 3-0 is a great result. How did the game go from your point of view?

Schüller: There were lots of breaks in play and obviously that’s not optimal for the flow of the game. The game-plan from Nigeria was very physical and the lightening quick striker tried to get past us over and over again. Except for one chance, which they built up nicely, we didn’t allow them a lot of opportunities thanks to our defensive work. In the offensive area we have to work on the last pass in order to give ourselves more chances to score.

DFB.de: The stadium yesterday was almost sold out and the atmosphere was amazing. Did you take that with you onto the pitch?

Schüller: Yeah, mainly when there were lulls in our play. And also when you’re singing the anthem, you look around at everyone first. The noise pushed us because no matter whom it was that had an opportunity to score, there was always a loud cheer in the stadium. It was really great.

DFB.de: You’ll now face Canada or Sweden in the quarter-finals. What do you make of those two teams?