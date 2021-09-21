Schüller scores four in World Cup qualifying win for Germany women

The Germany women continued their perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, beating Serbia 5-1 in front of 1,600 fans in Chemnitz.

Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg made two changes to the side that beat Bulgaria 7-0, with Lena Lattwein and Jule Brand replacing Sydney Lohmann and Sophia Kleinherne. Voss-Tecklenburg said she was expecting a more “open game” compared to Saturday’s meeting with Bulgaria.

An early setback

Germany were dealt an early set-back just three minutes in, as Serbia took advantage of a misplaced pass to get into a dangerous position just outside the box. Striker Nina Matejic rounded centre-back Lattwein and slotted past Merle Frohms to open the scoring (3’).

However, the hosts didn’t let this put them off their game and maintained possession. Sara Däbritz (7’) recorded their first shot on goal, but Germany were unable to break through the Serbian defence in the minutes that followed.

Few chances on goal on both sides

Lina Magull was the next to test goalkeeper Milica Kostić with a shot from range (23’). Minutes later, Dzsenifer Marozsán won the ball at the halfway line and, seeing that Kostić was far off her line, attempted to beat her with a long-range effort. Kostić was able to get back and redirect the ball over the bar (27’).

Serbia managed to continue to create chances for themselves. Matic nearly netted a second, but was denied by Frohms (32’). The Germany goalkeeper was then called upon to keep out a long-range effort from Tijana Filipović shortly after.

Schüller scores four unansweed second-half goals

The hosts made no changes during half-time, and continued to push forward. Their efforts paid off, as Svenja Huth darted down the win and found Magull in the centre of the box. Magull’s shot was parried by Kostić and the rebound fell kindly to Lea Schüller, who buried the equaliser (49‘).

Kostić was able to redirect Jule Brand’s shot over the bar minutes later (52‘), but was helpless to prevent Schüller from heading home a second to put Germany ahead (54‘). Voss-Tecklenburg brought on fresh legs in the 59th minute, with Sophia Kleinherne and Linda Dallmann replacing Magull and Lattwein.

Leupolz scores from range

Schüller went on to complete her hat-trick in the 71st minute, sweeping home a rebound from inside the five-yard box. In the 75th minute, Marozsán was taken off as Melanue Leupolz came on in her place. Schüller would be rewarded with a fourth goal, heading home a cross from Dallmann (77’) to make it 4-1.

Leupolz would also add her name to the scoresheet, netting Germany’s fifth goal of the afternoon from range (79’). Schüller and Brand were then subbed off, to be replaced by Sydney Lohmann and Tabea Waßmuth. The win puts Germany top of qualifying Group H, with two wins from two games this international break.

created by dfb/mmc