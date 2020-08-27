Schubert and Wirtz will not join up with U21s

After discussions with the head coaches of each player’s club, head coach Stefan Kuntz will be without Markus Schubert (FC Schalke 04) and Florian Wirtz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) for the upcoming Germany U21 fixtures. Schubert had already missed part of pre-season with Schalke, and will now spend time preparing for the new season at his club. Finn Dahmen (FSV Mainz 05) has been called up to replace him. Florian Wirtz is yet to take part in pre-season training due to taking part in the latter stages of the Europa League with Leverkusen. The aim is to prevent the 17-year-old attacker from going straight into competitive fixtures without any preparation.

Stefan Kuntz says: “Of course we have important games in September. Nonetheless, we have to look at each player and decide what is best for them and their development given their current situation. We want to allow Markus Schubert the opportunity to fight for the number one spot at Schalke in the next few weeks; he hasn’t been able to do that in the last few weeks unfortunately. We have a dependable replacement for him on hand in Finn Dahmen. We would have liked to have Florian Wirtz with us, but it wouldn’t make sense as he’s been having a break after the Europa League tournament. He also needs to complete some training before he can take part in his first U21 games for his country.”

On 3rd September (18:15 CEST), the U21s face Moldova in Wiesbaden in European qualifying. On 8th September (16:00 CEST), they meet Belgium in Leuven, who currently lead the table. Germany U21s are currently second in Group 9 with six points from three games.

created by mmc/ha