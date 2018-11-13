Schönweitz calls up three new players to the Germany U20s squad

Three new players have been called up to the Germany U20s squad for their upcoming friendlies. Meritan Shabani (FC Bayern München), Lennart Czyborra (Heracles Almelo) and Benjamin Goller (FC Schalke 04) have all been called up by coach Meikel Schönweitz ahead of his side’s friendlies with Italy in Sassuolo (Thursday, 15th November – 15:00 CET) and current world champions England in Colchester (Monday, 19th November – 20:00 CET).

Palko Dardai, Florian Baak (both Hertha BSC), Robin Hack (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) and Adrian Fein (SSV Jahn Regensburg) all previously withdrew from the squad due to illness or injury respectively. Tom Baak featured for VfL Bochum on Monday night in their 1-0 home win over SV Darmstadt and will join the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

So far this season, Germany U20s are unbeaten after victories over the Czech Republic and Switzerland (both 3-2) and a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. Two tough matches lie ahead for Schönweitz’s side. After travelling to Italy for Thursday’s friendly, the team will fly to England on Friday. Germany U20s will face the current world champions on Monday evening before returning to Germany on Tuesday.