Schedule for 2020/21 announced – season to begin with the DFB-Pokal

The DFB has decided on the general schedule for the 2020/21 season. The new season of German professional football will begin with the first round of the DFB-Pokal, which will be played on the weekend of the 11th to 14th September. The Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2 and 3. Liga will then begin a week later (18-21th September).

Three midweek rounds of fixtures are planned for the first half of the 3. Liga season: 20th-21st October (matchday 6), 24-25th November (matchday 12) and 15-16th December (matchday 16). The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 will also be in action on that last date. The 3. Liga will also continue playing during the international breaks in October and November (9-12th October and 13-16 November).

Shortened winter break

German football in 2020 will conclude with the second round of the DFB-Pokal on 22nd and 23rd December. The final matchday of 2020 in the Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2 and 3. Liga will be played the weekend prior to this (18th-21st December).

The winter break will be a lot shorter in 2020/21. The first Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matchday in 2021 will take place on the first weekend in January (matchday 14), while the 3. Liga will resume a week later between the 8th and 11th January (matchday 18). There will be three midweek rounds of fixtures in the second half of the 3. Liga season, while the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 will both have two.

DFB-Pokal final on 13th May 2021

The last 16 of the DFB-Pokal will be played on the 2nd and 3rd February 2021. The quarterfinals will then take place between the 2nd and 3rd March. The DFB-Pokal final will be held in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Thursday, 13th May 2021, unusually not before the end of the league season. This is because there were no dates available after the end of the season due to the tight schedule.

Another reason is that the 1st May 2021 falls on a Saturday, meaning that a full schedule for the three professional leagues shouldn’t be played then. As a result, the two DFB-Pokal semi-finals should be played then, although this is subject to final approval.

The DFB-Pokal will keep its normal structure with 64 teams entering the competition and all amateur teams playing at home in the first round. The draw for the first round should take place on 26th July 2020. The draw will still be made before all the 64 participants are known so that the amateur teams have enough time to plan where they would play their first-round game, with all stadiums required to fulfil the hygiene concept. All amateur teams, who could qualify for the first round, must register a home venue by mid-August.

The Bundesliga and 3. Liga seasons will end on Saturday, 22nd May. Bundesliga 2 will conclude a day later. The relegation play-off matches are planned for the 26th and 29th May, and the play-off between Bundesliga 2 and 3. Liga should be held on 27th and 30th May. The domestic season will end on 31st May, ahead of the opening game of UEFA EURO 2020 on 11th June.

Plans under reserve

All plans in the DFB general schedule for 2020/21 are under reserve. Some changes to the competitions could still be made in the case of the pandemic worsening.

