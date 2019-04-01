Schalke vs. Bremen: A contrasting match

The final quarter-final of this year’s DFB-Pokal between FC Schalke and SV Werder Bremen (Wednesday, 3rd April at 20:45 CEST) sees two sides in two totally different situations come up against each other. The Royal Blues have only taken one point from their last seven league games and are now fighting against relegation, while Werder haven’t lost a game since the winter break.

After the departure of Domenico Tedesco, Schalke’s ‘Coach of the Century’ Huub Stevens will be in charge until the end of the season. This could perhaps be a good omen for S04, as he coached them to two DFB-Pokal titles back in 2001 & 2002. Schalke last won the trophy in Berlin back in 2011. Bremen have managed to win the DFB-Pokal on six occasions, however this summer will mark the tenth anniversary of their last triumph.

Schalke and Bremen have been Bundesliga rivals for many years now. Werder have the better head-to-head record – Florian Kohfeldt’s team has also won the last three league encounters. Another factor in their favour is that two of those three wins have come away at Schalke. The other win was a 4-2 home win on 8th March.

First Dortmund, now Schalke?

The two sides have rarely ever faced each other in the history of the DFB-Pokal. They last met in the semi-finals in the 2004/05 season. Schalke eventually progressed on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Werder would go into a potential penalty shootout full of confidence, having beaten then top of the league Borussia Dortmund on penalties in the last 16 this season. Schalke comfortably beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 4-1.

If the DFB-Pokal isn’t being shown in your country, we’ve got you covered! Watch all four quarter-final matches here.

created by mmc/dr