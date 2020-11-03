Schalke beat Schweinfurt 4-1 to reach the second round

1. FC Schweinfurt 05 from Bavaria's regional league (fourth tier) took the lead against FC Schalke 04 in the final game of this season’s DFB-Pokal first round, but were eventually beaten 4-1 by the favourites. Up until the final ten minutes, the encounter was evenly contested thanks to a fearless underdog display from Schweinfurt.

Schweinfurt’s deserved lead swiftly cancelled out

Before Schalke, acting as the away team at their native VELTINS-Arena, even came close to causing their ‘hosts’ any problems at the back, Schweinfurt enjoyed a string of opportunities, testing Ralf Fährmann on several occasions. Not only was their lead in the 37th minute richly deserved, it actually came as little surprise, given the chances that preceded it. Martin Thomann wrote his name in the club’s history books with the goal.

Less than two minutes later, Schalke found the response they desperately needed. With a little bit of luck, the penalty area opened up for Ibisevic to bury the one on one. Relief for royal blue, and they soon completed the turnaround. Steven Skrzybski’s shot onto the bar fell to the feet of Alessandro Schöpf, who took his time and hooked the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs from close range with his back to goal. Undoubtedly disappointed with their performance thus far, the Schalke players went into the half-time break with a lead to defend.

Penalty heroics from Fährmann pave way for Schalke victory

The Bundesliga side looked considerably more comfortable after the restart, minimised Schweinfurt’s attacks and set out to take control of the game. The first chances of the second half also fell to Schalke, with goalkeeper Zwick keeping the underdogs alive. At the other end, substitute Salif Sané caught Jabiri in the face while defending a cross and gave away a penalty, but Ralf Fährmann guessed the right way and defended Schalke’s lead.

Fährmann’s penalty save in the 72nd minute came as something of a turning point in the game. Schalke went in search of a winner while the missed opportunity to equalise appeared to have sapped some of the energy out of Schweinfurt. In the 81st minute, a stroke of genius from Alessandro Schöpf gave the favourites a two-goal lead and in the 86th, it was Benito Raman who sealed the deal for Schalke. 4-1 the final score, Schalke the 32nd and final team to enter the second round.