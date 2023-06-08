Schade leaves squad early, Vagnoman and Moukoko called-up

Kevin Schade will be unable to take part in Monday’s friendly against Ukraine in Bremen (12th June, 18:00 CEST) after picking up a slight muscular injury. The striker of Premier League side Brentford left the team’s base in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt on Thursday so as to not jeopardise his chances of playing in the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Schade was originally due to leave the first team squad following the Ukraine game in order to join up with the U21s.

VfB Stuttgart’s Josha Vagnoman and Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko are expected to join up with the first team later today as Hansi Flick’s men continue their preparations for the three upcoming internationals ahead of next year’s UEFA European Championship in Germany. The pair will then travel to South Tyrol on Sunday (11th June) to join the U21s training camp as they look ahead to the 2023 European Championship in Romania and Georgia (21st June - 8th July).

Gosens, Gündogan, Kehrer and ter Stegen to arrive later

Inter’s Robin Gosens and Manchester City’s Ilkay Gündogan, who are set to face off in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final (10th June, 21:00 CEST), will join the first team squad after the final. Thilo Kehrer, who won the UEFA Conference League with West Ham United on Wednesday evening and Marc-André ter Stegen, who travelled to Japan with Barcelona at the end of their domestic season, will join the squad on Friday (9th June).

Hansi Flick’s men will face Ukraine in Bremen on Monday evening (18:00 CEST), before travelling to Warsaw to face Poland on Friday, 16th June, 20:45 CEST. They will then face Colombia in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday, 20th June, 20:45 CEST.

created by mmc,rs