SC Freiburg progress to DFB-Pokal semis after win over FC Bayern

SC Freiburg became the second side to advance to the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal with a dramatic 2-1 victory over FC Bayern München. For the second season in a row, the Breisgau side have reached the final four. Dayot Upamecano opened the scoring for the record champions with a header in the 20th minute, before Nicolas Höfler equalised with a stunning long-range effort just minutes later (27’). Lucas Höler then sealed a dramatic win for the visitors with a penalty in the fifth minute of injury time to book Freiburg a place in the next round.

The first chance of the night belonged to the hosts, as Kingsley Coman’s chip over the defence was too high for Leon Goretzka to get on the end of (2’). Leroy Sané then cut inside and loosened a shot with his weaker right foot, but sent it just wide of the post (12’). A few minutes later, he combined with Joao Cancelo for a shot on goal, but it was blocked (18’). The hosts would take the lead from the resulting corner, as Upamecano leapt and headed home the opening goal (20’).

Höfler nets stunning equaliser

Freiburg, who had been very compact prior to Upamecano’s goal, reacted well to the setback. SC’s first chance came from Maximilian Eggestein, but he wasn’t able to fully connect with the ball before Michael Gregoritsch had a shot saved (25’). A few minutes later, goalkeeper Yann Sommer was left helpless when Nicolas Höfler smashed home a stunning volley from outside the box to draw level for the visitors (27’).

The hosts responded by upping the pressure, with a shot from Goretzka being deflected away from goal (30’). Freiburg were able to find ways to break free of Bayern’s press, but the final chance of the half belonged to Thomas Müller, whose shot was blocked by Matthias Ginter (45’+2).

Höler keeps his cool from the spot

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first, with Bayern pressing hard for a second goal against a solid Freiburg side. The closest the hosts came in the opening 15 minutes was a header from Benjamin Pavard that crashed onto the crossbar (62’). The Bavarians continued to press but lacked conviction in their shots.

Substitute Serge Gnabry came close in the 89th minute, but his effort sailed wide of the target. Just as it seemed as though the match would be heading to extra-time, Freiburg were awarded a penalty after a handball from Jamal Musiala. Up stepped Lucas Höler, who kept his nerve from the spot and placed a powerful penalty into the back of the net, setting off wild celebrations amongst the Freiburg fans (90’+5). With the win, Freiburg became the second side to advance to the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, after Eintracht Frankfurt. The remaining quarterfinal ties will take place tomorrow evening (5th April), with the draw for the next round set to take place on 9th April.