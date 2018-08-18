Saturday evening's favourites prevail

Saturdays evening's DFB Pokal fixtures lived up to the expectations set by the afternoon drama and served up a whopping eighteen goals from just three games. While all three favourites prevailed in the end, the encounters were not short of excitement. DFB.de has rounded up the evening entertainment…

A great spectacle – Hamburg beat Erndtebrück 5-3

A thrilling match ensued as second-tier side Hamburger SV met Oberliga team Erndtebrück in the first round of the DBF-Pokal. The sensational match saw Hamburg go 2-0 up in the first half, however the hosts pulled one back just before the break, making it the first DFB-Pokal goal in the club’s history. At the start of the second-half, Erndtebrück showed great morale and togetherness, as they equalised and put pressure on the northern side.

The game changed, however, after Pierre-Michel Lasogga was brought onto the pitch. The forward scored two goals in quick succession, giving the visitors a two-goal cushion as the score stood at 4-2. Endtebrücke then continued to shock as the underdog side brought another one back, however the fantasy 4-4 score-line was not meant to be, as Mangalaf tucked home in the 90th minute to put the game to bed.

Rot-Weiss Oberhausen could not contain SV Sandhausen

Second division side SV Sandhausen celebrated their first victory of the season in the DFB-Pokal first round against fourth-tier club Rot-Weiss Oberhausen. The visitors triumphed to a 6-0 victory in front of 5,000 fans. Fabian Schleusener (7’), Felix Müller (25’, 90+2’), Philipp Förster (46’), Tim Kister (61’) and Markus Karl (83’) provided the goals.

New signing Niklas Lomb stood between the SVS sticks, however the goalkeeper had little to do during the match, as the hosts struggled to put together attacks. After the early goals, the second-tier side controlled the game, letting the ball do the work. When Jannik Löhden conceded the penalty and Förster converted, the game was all but over.

Mainz beat Aue despite going down to 10 men

1. FSV Mainz 05 have progressed to the second round in the DFB-Pokal, despite an early red card for new signing, Moussa Niakhate. The Bundesliga team beat second division side Ezgebirge Aue 3-1. The French U21 international Niakhate was dismissed just three minutes into the match. Alexandru Maxim (31’, 65’) scored twice, whilst Robin Quaison (59’) contributed one goal to seal the deal for the Zerofivers. Pascal Testroet (83’) scored what was inevitably a consolation goal for the home side.

The hosts were caught off-guard by the unfamiliar opposition and struggled for much of the match. Lots of wayward passes hindered the interplay and the midfield were hardly a threat to Mainz’s alternative. Jean-Philippe Mateta, next to Niakhate and Aaron Martin (three new-signings in the starting XI) was hardly seen in the opposition box. The team set up defensively, under instruction from manager, Daniel Meyer, however the attacking force was lacking and the team was ultimately harmless in front of goal. Aue did not make use of the extra man.