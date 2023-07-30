Sara Doorsoun: “We won’t be deterred by today’s result”

A late Colombia winner breaks Germany hearts: The DFB-Frauen suffered a setback in their World Cup campaign after losing 2-1 to Colombia in their second group match, meaning they must wait until their third and final Group H match to secure a place in the last 16. DFB.de has all the match reaction.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: We weren’t brave enough to utilise the space in the first half which would have put the opposition under more pressure. We didn’t win enough one-on-one situations, and at times we looked a bit erratic and panicky. However, we did do better in the second half. After we went a goal down, we gave it our all and eventually found an equaliser, so hats off to the team for that. We should have at least held on for the draw. Of course, it’s an extremely tough defeat to take, but we need to regroup and see how our players who picked up knocks are doing. We want to win the next game, we want to progress to the round of 16 and only once we’ve done that will we start to think about which team comes next.

Alexandra Popp: It’s a huge disappointment to lose the game from a set piece like that. On the whole, we were lacking a bit of bravery in front of goal, the final pass, but besides that, we actually had the game under control. I was expecting a bit more animosity. It felt like an away game, but it was actually quite fun to play in front of a crowd like that. All isn’t lost yet. We obviously imagined things would go a bit differently, but our performance today was fundamentally quite good.

Sara Doorsoun: We played with a lot of passion and we can be proud of that. We did well to make it 1-1 but that we conceded a sloppy goal from a set piece. We didn’t have the best ideas in the final third, but we defended aggressively. We won’t be deterred by today’s result. We want to play well on Thursday and progress to the next round. My thigh does hurt, I think I pulled it twice, but I hope I came out of the game at the right time so as not to do any further damage.

Lena Oberdorf: We shouldn’t be conceding goals in that fashion, and that’s the reason why we lost today. I personally think it was a good game to make my return. Of course, I’d rather be stood here talking about a win. It’s all still in our own hands, but we’d liked to have secured our place in the next round today. Now we need to regroup and recharge ahead of the final game.

Chantal Hagel: The whole stadium was yellow, which I found crazy. I was a bit shaky inside, but I was also looking forward to us proving ourselves in front of the opposition fans. Nobody can say that we didn’t give it our all today. It's now up to us to get the win against South Korea, we’ve no other choice.

