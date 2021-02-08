Sara Doorsoun returns, Stina Johannes gets first call-up

With 26 players onboard, the Germany Women’s national team is headed into the first international break of the year. The games against Belgium (21 February in Aachen) and the Netherlands (24 February in Venlo), Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has given goalkeeper Stina Johannes from SGS Essen her first senior call up. After a long time out, Sjoeke Nüsken from Eintracht Frankfurt and Jana Feldkamp from Essen are both back in the squad. VfL Wolfsburg’s Sara Doorsoun also makes her return to the internationals stage after recovering from her injury.

Due to government regulations regarding countries with a mutated coronavirus variant, Melanie Leupolz, Ann-Katrin Berger (both Chelsea) and Leonie Maier (Arsenal) do not feature in the squad. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has also left out Turid Knaak (Atlético Madrid) and Lena Petermann (HSC Montpellier), because the pair’s individual journeys could not be guaranteed.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg elaborates: "In the current pandemic, it is our aim to reduce the risk as much as possible, also with respect to the players’ individual journeys. For this reason, we decided not to plan for any train journey or flights and to let the players make their own way. Unfortunately, that was not possible with Turid and Lena. Obviously it’s a shame that these two, as well as Melly, Leonie and Ann-Katrin can’t be with us. It’s a difficult situation for the players as well, but we are all aware that we find ourselves in a position of privilege, because we are being the chance to play these games and prepare ourselves for the 2022 European championship.

A great joint statement for the planned World Cup bid"

Almuth Schult is also back with the squad again after a long time away. The VfL Wolfsburg goalkeeper played her last game for the DFB Women’s team in June 2019 and, after an injury spell, she gave birth to twins in April last year. Schult will train with the team for a few days, but has not been named in the squad of 26. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg explained the decision: "We reached the decision to take Almuth along for a couple of days after close talks with both the club and our goalkeeper coach Michael Fuchs. We want to use these days to gain an impression of Almuth’s general condition."

The mini tournament with Belgium and Netherlands is part of the three countries’ joint bid for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, under the motto: "Three Nations. One Goal." Voss Tecklenburg said following: "This is a great statement for our joint World Cup bid. From a sporting perspective, we’re able to test ourselves against two strong teams with big players and big ambitions. Belgium have a strong attack with players boasting international experience. Netherlands are a world class team who know each other well already, they have top players in almost every position. Our aim as a young team is to play our game confidently against these teams."