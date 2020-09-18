Sara Däbritz is ready for her return to the international stage

After almost eight months out injured, Sara Däbritz is back with the women’s national team. The PSG playmaker is now looking forward to her imminent comeback and is full of anticipation for the important EURO qualifier against Ireland on Saturday.

In December 2019, Däbritz had to be taken off just 34 minutes into the league game against HSC Montpellier with an ACL injury. Just shy of eight months later, the girl from Amberg was back on the pitch for her club. Now, her return to international football is expected to follow.

"It’s only moments like this when you realise how much you miss football and being on the pitch with the girls," said Däbritz, looking back on her time out injured. "If I weren’t fit, I wouldn’t be playing football again," she reassured us. In order to minimise strain, the 70-time Germany international will only feature in the first game before returning to Paris while the rest of the team travel to Montenegro for the second game on Tuesday afternoon.

"We really want to win this game"

The game against Ireland promises to be a pivotal one on the road to EURO 2022 in England. Germany’s Irish counterparts are currently one point ahead of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side, having played one more game. However, Däbritz does not see the situation in the group as particularly troublesome: "When we met up on Monday, there was nothing but smiling faces – we were all happy to be back with the national team and you can see that in every training session. We’re really enjoying our football. Obviously we know we’ve got our most important qualifier on Saturday, but we also know we’ve got a superb team. We really want to win the game and get the three points. We’re looking forward to the game."

Despite corona pandemic, the unusual circumstances and the long break from, during which no football was played, the team is full of optimism. "We’re just glad that, even in these circumstances, we’ve been able to get together and do what we enjoy the most," said Däbritz.