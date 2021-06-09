Sara Däbritz: “I will support the girls from the stands”

The Germany women’s national team will face France in a friendly on Thursday (21:10 CEST) before coming up against Chile on Tuesday (15:00 CEST). They are the final two friendlies for the side before they return for World Cup qualifiers in September. Sara Däbritz (Paris Saint-Germain) has recently had to withdraw from the squad with a tendon injury, but will remain with the team until Saturday.

During a press conference, the 25-year-old spoke about winning the league title with Paris, and facing some of her French teammates during the upcoming friendly. Däbritz also spoke about her injury and her role as a leader within the team. DFB.de has all the updates from the presser.

Sara Däbritz on…

...her injury: I won’t be featuring against France on Thursday because I have an inflamed tendon in my shin. I took a blow to the shin during our last league match and that turned into a minor inflammation. It’s nothing serious, but we didn’t want to take any risks. I will have to rest it over the next few days and then I’ll be back. I will remain with the team until Saturday and support them from the stands. I’m looking forward to the next few days here, even if I won’t be able to play. I would have liked to have ended the season by playing for Germany one more time. That’s unfortunately not possible, but I will do my best to support the girls from the stands.

...winning the league title with Paris: Being crowned French champions was really incredible! Lyon have dominated the league for many, many years. For myself and for the club, winning this title was something historic. We won the league for the first time in club history, which is why it really meant a lot to the team. We are all incredibly happy and proud of what we achieved.

...the importance of their title win in France: To be honest, winning the women’s league is a prestigious achievement, in Paris, in all of France and especially for the club. This team has been put together over the last few years with the aim of winning the title. The fact that we managed to achieve it this year is something special. We are all proud and happy to have been part of it. We made club history.

...women’s football in France: I can definitely say that France is a country that loves women’s football. Before the pandemic, there were large crowds at games. Especially when we faced Lyon, those matches often took place in the men’s stadium with many fans in attendance, which made them really special. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to experience that this season due to Covid and we really missed our fans. Based on what I’ve seen at Paris, I can say that we have very passionate fans. I’ve never experienced something like that before.

...fan culture in France: On Friday, when we were travelling to the game, the fans greeted us at the stadium. It was something like 1,000 or 2,000 people who were standing along the sides of the road and cheering us on when our bus arrived. That really gave me goosebumps. Seeing that really helps motivate you for the final match of the season. The love from the fans and the connection to them is still there, despite the pandemic. I hope that we will soon be able to welcome fans back to the stadium. Football is nothing without fans and it’s something that’s missing when you enter the stadium and there’s no one there. The same is true at the national team. Coming here and playing in front of your home crowd is something special. We all miss the fans, the atmosphere and noise in the stadiums, and hope that it will return soon.

...how good of a team France are and her PSG teammates who will be in the squad for the upcoming friendly: France are one of the best teams in the world. One of my teammates at PSG, Grace Geyoro, is part of the team. We usually pair up together in midfield. She’s very strong with the ball at her feet and is wickedly fast and can play good through balls. Kadiadiatou Diano, our right-back, is also in the squad. She’s very fast, a good dribbler and strong in one-on-ones. I think we can look forward to a very exciting game and a strong opponent. But, we also know the quality that we possess. I’m looking forward to the game and am excited to see how it ends.

...her role as a leader within the Germany side: I think that I’ve been able to develop myself over the last year, especially as a person. Of course there are always things you can improve on. As a player, I play with passion and always want to give my best. I want to be successful in every game and every training session and try to project that so that I can use my experience to help the younger players. We also have many other experienced players in our ranks. Overall, it’s a great mix that we have in our team. It’s really fun to be part of it.

...her former club Bayern München winning the league: I’m very happy that FC Bayern won the league. I really enjoyed my time there and spent many years at the club. Of course part of my heart belongs to Bayern, which is why I was very happy to hear that they had won. It’s a reward for all the hard work we put in every day. That’s why it’s a nice feeling for me to be able to join up with the national team and congratulate so many of the girls on their title wins and successful seasons. I’m very happy for everyone who was able to win a title and is coming off a strong season.

...the differences between winning the French league with PSG (2021) and the German league with Bayern München (2016): It’s always tough to compare the two. For me, every title is something special. That was also the case at PSG this season. I suffered a serious injury, came back and played my first full season since my injury. It wasn’t an easy time, just like how we had to find our way through the pandemic as a team and all the surrounding difficulties. That’s why what we achieved as a team was so special. Winning the title with Bayern in 2016 was also something special, because it was my first German title. I can’t say whether one was more important than the other. For me, both are equally as significant.

created by dfb/asv