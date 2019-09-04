Sara Däbritz "A superb performance with lots of goals"

Germany’s 8-0 victory over Ukraine in their second European Championship qualifier saw Sara Däbritz bag her first ever hat-trick for the DFB Women’s national team. In an interview with DFB.de, the 24-year-old spoke about the team’s enthusiasm on the pitch and her role in head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s setup.
DFB.de: Miss Däbritz, what did you make of the match against Ukraine?
Sara Däbritz: It was another superb team display. We started the game well, knowing that Ukraine would have been horrible to play against if we hadn’t. We managed to start well though and scored our goals early, making it clear to the opposition right from the start that they wouldn’t be talking anything from today’s game. We had a great game, created lots of chances and scored lots of goals – a superb performance.
DFB.de: And you scored your first hat-trick.
Däbritz: I have scored a hat-trick before once, but that is a long time ago now. It is indeed my first at a senior level – I was very pleased with my goals and I am generally happy that we’ve now scored 18 goals in two games – that really is an excellent return.
DFB.de: Would you say your team’s enthusiasm has returned?
Däbritz: Yes, definitely. When you score 18 goals it’s clear that you’re enjoying your football. It felt good after the game as well. I think everyone could see how much fun we’re having on the pitch and how passionately we’re playing. We need to keep going like this.
DFB.de: Do you think the second game against Ukraine will be more difficult because they now know your strengths?
Däbritz: I certainly think it will be difficult. We mustn’t underestimate the opposition. When you play each other twice in such a short space of time, the second game is usually more difficult. So we’ll need to prepare for the next game in the same way we prepared for the one in Lviv. If we do that, I will have no worries, but if we let up in our approach a little, it could be a problem for us. I am sure, however, that our attitude will be the same for the next game.
DFB.de: At just 24 years of age, you are one of the more experienced players here. What do you see as your role in the team?
Däbritz: I’ve got a lot of experience for my age and I’ve played a lot of international football. I would now like to step up as a leader in the team and keep developing. I want to use my abilities to strengthen the team.
DFB.de: For you it’s now back to Paris. How much are you looking forward to the start of the French league?
Däbritz: I’m happy to be going back to Paris. We’ve got our second game of the season this weekend. We won the first one 7-0, which was a great way to start the league campaign. There are a lot of new things to take in there, but I think they will help me develop. I’m enjoying my time there.