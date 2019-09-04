Sara Däbritz "A superb performance with lots of goals"

Germany’s 8-0 victory over Ukraine in their second European Championship qualifier saw Sara Däbritz bag her first ever hat-trick for the DFB Women’s national team. In an interview with DFB.de, the 24-year-old spoke about the team’s enthusiasm on the pitch and her role in head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s setup.

DFB.de: Miss Däbritz, what did you make of the match against Ukraine?

Sara Däbritz: It was another superb team display. We started the game well, knowing that Ukraine would have been horrible to play against if we hadn’t. We managed to start well though and scored our goals early, making it clear to the opposition right from the start that they wouldn’t be talking anything from today’s game. We had a great game, created lots of chances and scored lots of goals – a superb performance.

DFB.de: And you scored your first hat-trick.

Däbritz: I have scored a hat-trick before once, but that is a long time ago now. It is indeed my first at a senior level – I was very pleased with my goals and I am generally happy that we’ve now scored 18 goals in two games – that really is an excellent return.

DFB.de: Would you say your team’s enthusiasm has returned?

Däbritz: Yes, definitely. When you score 18 goals it’s clear that you’re enjoying your football. It felt good after the game as well. I think everyone could see how much fun we’re having on the pitch and how passionately we’re playing. We need to keep going like this.

DFB.de: Do you think the second game against Ukraine will be more difficult because they now know your strengths?