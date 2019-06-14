Sara Däbritz: “A hard-fought victory”

Second Women’s World Cup game in France, second victory, second 1-0. This time against Spain, it was Sara Däbritz who scored the decisive goal. The 24-year-old spoke with DFB.de about their travels to Montpellier, the hard game against Spain, her influence on the awareness of women’s football in her home town and the upcoming game against South Africa.

DFB.de: Miss Däbritz, you scored the winning goal against Spain. Congratulations. How would you rate your performance?

Sara Däbritz: Thanks! Personally, I thought I didn’t start well and I tried to get into the game by fighting more for the ball. From then on, we were able to create some good counter-attacking opportunities, which we unfortunately were unable to score from. However, we got the three points which is the most important thing.

DFB.de: How did the game go?

Däbritz: It wasn’t our best game but it was still a hard-fought victory. For the first minute to the last, you could see we wanted the win. We seemed to be a bit sloppy at the start. The Spaniards were always a step ahead of us and we weren’t able to defend as compact as we would have liked to. Luckily, we began to get back into the game. In the second half, we defended somewhat better. Spain didn’t really have any big chances and that’s thanks to a big team performances. That was the key to the victory.

DFB.de: In Germany, there is currently a lot being talked about and written about women’s football. Does the team know this?

Däbritz: We are currently getting a lot of media attention. A lot of journalists are travelling with us. The backdrop yesterday in the stadium was super. It was simply fun to play in front of so many fans. It shows that Germany are behind us and that is a great feeling.

DFB.de: On Monday, you will play against South Africa and could make it a perfect three in three. What will you be expecting?

Däbritz: We will analyse our opponents before the game. But we know that the African teams are always very strong, physical and very athletic. Up front, they have strong players and are quick. But I think they are susceptible in defence. We want to use that to our advantage.

